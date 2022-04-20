Women Nodal Officers Will Monitor The Schemes Of Women Welfare: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that all the women who have been nominated as nodal officers for the implementation of various government welfare schemes related to women, should go to their respective districts and review the schemes.

The Chief Minister said this during the review meeting held here regarding works being done by different departments for development of women.

He further said that three-member team of women officers would go to the allotted districts on October 18, 19 and 20 and spread awareness among women regarding the schemes.

'The women officers will also take feedback from the women and submit the detailed report to the government before October 25,' the CM stated. He added that the Kanya Sumangala Yojana would be launched on October 25 and before that, all the women officers must spread awareness about the scheme among women and inform them about it. The Chief Minister asserted that there are various government schemes for women about which the women of many districts are not aware. 'Under such circumstances, the nominated three-member team of women nodal officers must spread awareness about such schemes in the districts'

The Chief Minister further asserted that it was necessary to make people aware. 'Whether it is Ujjwala Yojana or triple talaq, seminars can be organised on all issues. Many government schemes have remained confined to the department. There is a need to make effective efforts so that benefits reach the people'.

'If there are any cases of discrimination against women, then women nodal officers can play the role of creating awareness about it and making a positive environment,' the CM further stated.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to prepare a status report on various schemes apart from Mission Indradhanush, Maternal Mortality Rate, Infant Mortality Rate and Anganwadi Centers. In addition, women and girls should be made aware about safety, he said.

'In order to make more people aware about welfare schemes of government we should present our plans as an event," he said. "It is a new initiative taken by the state government of connecting women officers with programmes related to women and we will make the campaign successful,' the CM added. UNI