Women In Bengali Traditional Clothes Bathe Nava Patrika

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Under the Durga Puja festival, the worship of the goddess of power started throughout the region after the worship of all the gods and goddesses in the idols of Goddess Durga.

The Baul Sangeet team of West Bengal spread the shade of Bengali culture by performing on the Durga Puja stage built in the temple premises. Under the Durga Puja festival, the Nav Patrika was bathed amidst Vedic chants with water brought from Kamna Sagar. After making vermilion etc., it was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple amidst the sound of Mars. After that the idols of all the deities were consecrated. On the Jatra stage of Durga Puja Festival late Saturday night, Mahant Swami Vivekananda of Hari Mandir, Krishna Maharaj of Krishna Mandir, City Panchayat President Seema Sarkar jointly inaugurated the six-day cultural programs by lighting the lamp. The audience sat till 3 o'clock in the night to watch the Bangla Baul concert of Pamp Das of West Bengal. There will be Maha Ashtami Puja on Monday and Nupur Kala team of Uttarakhand's famous Haldwani will give a beautiful religious performance on Durga Puja stage. On this occasion, the organizing committee president Mrityunjay Sarkar, Vijay Mandal, Himanshu Sarkar, Saroj Mandal, Kajal Rai, Dr. Sudhir Rai, Sukumar Sarkar, Dr. Narayan Haldar, Ravi Sarkar, Vikas Sarkar, Manoj Rai, Subhash Chandra Goyal, Bhavesh Haldar, Bhola Dozens including Sharma, Aditya Mallick, Govind Mandal, Projit Mandal, KN Mishra, Satyaprakash Singh, Deepak Makkar, Gopal Chakraborty, Deepak Chakraborty, Vicky Rai were present.