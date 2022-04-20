Women Drivers At Corbett Tiger Reserve From Next Tourism Season

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday said additional 50 vehicles will be registered for the next tourism season at Corbett Tiger Reserve and these will be driven by women.

At a programme held to mark World Forestry Day in Nainital's Ramnagar, Rawat said the government will also provide necessary financial assistance to the women drivers to purchase a "Gypsy" under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Scheme.

According to a release, the chief minister said a light and sound show besides an amphitheatre will be also be started.

He said the under-construction wildlife rescue centre at the Dhela Range of the tiger reserve will be opened to tourists.

Forest Minister Dr Hark Singh Rawat said the state government under an initiative made women "nature guides".

He said each woman "nature guide" is earning Rs 25,000 per month now. In future, they will be imparted free training, he said.

Meanwhile, forest officials said in the current tourism season, 73 "nature guides", including eight women, were selected and provided 15 days of training. Forest officials said that since February this year, about 1.65 lakh tourists have visited the Corbett Tiger Reserve, resulting in a revenue of around Rs 7.25 crore. —PTI