Women Congressmen Came Out On The Streets Against Rising Inflation

Dineshpur / Rudrapur (The Hawk): Women Congress workers have now come out on the streets due to the ever-increasing inflation in the country, especially in vegetables and grains/ration. Dozens of women angry with the backbreaking inflation in the country gathered at the Sabzi Mandi on Gangapur Road Sanjay Nagar Kheda under the leadership of Senior Vice President Mahila Congress Meena Sharma and Metropolitan President Mahila Congress Monika Dhali. Where he shouted slogans against the BJP government regarding rising inflation and urged the Modi government to resign on the basis of morality. On this occasion, Senior Vice President of Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress and former Municipal President Meena Sharma said that under the leadership of energetic President of State Mahila Congress Committee, Jyoti Rautela, demonstrations are being held against rising inflation in the entire state. At the same time, he told that BJP has nothing to do with rising inflation. Along with tomato and ginger, the prices of other vegetables are also touching the sky, but the Prime Minister of the country is not concerned about it. Mahila Congress will not keep silent on rising inflation, but will protest against BJP in the entire state and will work in the interest of the people. He said that whenever the BJP government comes, it brings back-breaking inflation. Metropolitan Mahila Congress Committee President Monika Dhali said that today most women are suffering and hurt due to inflation. Due to the huge price hike in vegetables and ration, the entire budget of the kitchen has deteriorated. But the BJP government is sitting with oil in its ears and closing its eyes, it is unable to hear the voice of the people. On this occasion Mahila Congress State Secretary Sapna Gill, Councilor Preeti Sana, Councilor Saira Banu, Former Councilor Shanti Malik, Madhu Sikdar, Poonam Gupta, Sadhna Basu, Manju Jain, Ganga Devi, Seema Devi, Sumitra Tiwari, Kumkum Saxena, Pushpa, Sheela , Mamta Sharma, Shobha Saini, Sonu Sharma, Kiran, Purnima Mallick, Meena Dhali, Devki Devi, Messer Jahan, Savitri, Saroj, Mamta, including a large number of women were present.