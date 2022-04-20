Women Comprise 11 Pc Of U'khand Police Force: Rawat

Dehradun: With women comprising more than 11 per cent of the police force in Uttarakhand, it has become one of the top five states in the country with the highest representation of women in the police force, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said today.

After taking the ceremonial salute from trainee constables at their passing out parade held at the police lines here, he expressed happiness at the growing representation of women in the state's police force saying the present 11 per cent was better than the national average of 7 per cent.

It also means that now one or more woman constable can be posted at every police station of the state, Rawat said, adding thatthe growing representation of women in the police force willhelp in effectively reining in corruption, and crime against women.

A total of 175 trained constables including 141 women formally became part of the state police force after a nine month basic training received at different recruit training centres of the state.