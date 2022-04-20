Women Commando Force Becomes Part Of U'khand Police

Dehradun: A women commando force became part of the Uttarakhand police on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand is the fourth state in the country to have such a force, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said at a function held at the police lines here on the occasion. There are 22 well-trained women commandos in the force who can play a big role in training young girls in self-defense techniques and physical agility, he said. Rawat also honoured trainers Shifu Shaurya Bhardwaj and Rubina Korky for imparting training to the women commandos.

DGP Ashok Kumar said that at a time when terrorist outfits are making use of women operatives, an all-women commando force can be very effective in counter-terrorist operations. A Smart Cheeta Police consisting of both men and women personnel was also launched on the occasion. —PTI