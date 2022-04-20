Women-centric films not conscious decision: Vidya

Kolkata: Known for playing strong female protagonists in most of her films, actor Vidya Balan says it has never been a conscious decision to do so.





"I am the centre of universe for me and I am a woman. So women-centric films veer towards me and I veer towards them. I am very happy with the roles I have been getting but it was never a conscious decision," Vidya told reporters here.





She will soon be seen in 'Kahaani 2' in the second instalment of the 2012 hit film 'Kahaani'.





"It is not a sequel. We are trying to take the genre of 'Kahaani' forward. It is a different story. For us a good story and good storytelling is 'Kahaani'," director Sujoy Ghosh said.





Besides Vidya, the film, which is releasing December 2, also features actor Arjun Rampal as a cop.





The actor said her character in the film looks simple but is complicated.

"I like such characters who are unpredictable and unreadable," she said.





On how they planned the second instalment of 'Kahaani' Vidya said she had thought of another film with Sujoy Ghosh but it didn't work out.





"Initially, I said why should we make 'Kahaani 2' but then later on when this script came I realised if there was a second film it had to be this one. I was completely convinced that this is the story we want to make a film on," 'The Dirty Picture' actress said.





