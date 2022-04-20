Women Carried On Cart To Hospital Due To Unavailability Of Ambulance

Shamli: In a visible case of lack of medical infrastructure in the government-run hospitals of the country, a woman patient was transported to the District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on a cart as her family alleged they failed to get an ambulance. One of the family members told ANI, "I called them up. They told me there is no one at hospital. Doctors made me go from one room to other and asked me to take her to Meerut." The Chief Medical Officer of Shamli, Dr. Sanjay Bhatnagar, while saying that two ambulances stay outside the hospital to bring patients, assured than an investigation into the matter will be done.