Women's World Cup: South Korea follow Brazil into last 16

South Korea booked their ticket to the last 16 of the Women`s World Cup alongside Brazil on Wednesday with a dramatic 2-1 win over Spain in their final Group E game. Brazil finished top of Group E with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica which sent the Central American side out of the tournament. The 2007 runners-up finish top of the group with a maximum nine points ahead of South Korea on four. Costa Rica finish on two and Spain with one -- with both sides eliminated from the tournament. Spain dominated the first half in their do-or-die clash in Ottawa, with Veronica Boquete putting the Europeans ahead after 29 minutes. But the Koreans equalised through captain Cho So-Hyun on 53 minutes and Kim Soo-Yun sealed the 2-1 win after 78 minutes. Sonia Bermudez nearly grabbed an equaliser but her free-kick hit the crossbar. A draw would have kept Costa Rica in second but instead the South Koreans went through for a meeting with France on Sunday. The Asian side advanced out of the group stage for the first time, having failed to do so in their only previous appearance in 2003 -- and next face France. In Moncton, a Raquel Fernandes goal seven minutes from time kept Brazil unbeaten without conceding a goal. The 2007 runners-up next play Australia in the last 16 in the New Brunswick city on Sunday. South Korea lost their opener to Brazil but then drew 2-2 with Costa Rica in their second game. Brazil coach Vadao left star Marta, Cristiane and Formiga on the bench for the clash, with the South Americans already assured of topping the group after two prior victories. AFP