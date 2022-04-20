Women's World Cup: Japan beat England 2-1, meet USA in final

A late own-goal by England defender Laura Bassett put defending champions Japan into the final of the Women`s World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-1 win. The tie looked to be heading for extra time with the scores locked at 1-1 after captain Aya Miyama scored a penalty on 33 minutes at Edmonton`s Commonwealth Stadium only for Fara Williams to level for England five minutes before the break, also from a penalty kick. But two minutes into injury time, Bassett send the ball into her own net to end her team`s dream run to their first World Cup semi-final. Japan next play the United States in the final at Vancouver next Sunday. Two-time winners the United States beat Germany 2-0 in their semi-final in Montreal on Tuesday. Sunday`s final will be a rematch of the 2011 final in Frankfurt, which Japan won 3-1 on penalites after the game finished 2-2 following extra-time. The Americans went on to take Olympic gold in 2012 by beating Japan 2-1 in the final. England now prepare to meet former two-time winners Germany in Saturday`s third-place playoff match in Edmonton. AFP