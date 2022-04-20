Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity opt to bat against Trailblazers

Sharjah: Velocity captain Mithali Raj on Thursday won the toss and elected to bat against Trailblazers in second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Velocity have made one change to their playing XI which featured last against Supernovas on Wednesday evening. Manali Dakshini has been left out and she has been replaced by Sushree Dibyadarshini.

"We will bat. It's a good wicket, we're confident with our batting, a score around 140-150 should be good," reckoned Mithali. "It's important to have runs on the board, the wicket could get slower and lower in the second innings," she added.

Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana confirmed Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Simran Bahadur and Kashvee Gautam missed out on the XI.

"We are happy to get out after quarantine. It's been difficult for all of us for the last seven months, coming back - we are looking forward to play a match. We have a pretty balanced side, hopefully, we will do better today," she said.

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Ekta Bisht, Leigh Kasperek, Jahanara Alam

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana(c), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami

