New Delhi: Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel announced on Monday that the Union Cabinet had passed the women's reservation bill.

Only the Modi administration, as evidenced by cabinet approval, with the moral fortitude to accede to the demand for women's reservation. The minister wished X's Narendra Modi ji and the Modi administration well and extended his congratulations.

Patel oversees the food processing industry and Jal Shakti as minister of state.—Inputs from Agencies