Women's International Day Has Gone Into Oblivion

We pride ourselves in holding International Women's Right Day on 8TH MARCH and Mother's Day on 14TH MAY, women's equal rights has always been need of hour since 1970. But a deeping and widening concern for Promotion and Protection of women's Rights are neglected





Take the case of women's Reservation bill which is hanging fire, why a thing do not take a positive shape is because most vote ''Against somebody rather for somebody' The distance is nothing it is only the first step that is the hardest .





Everyone knows the Sanctity of home . There goes a saying that a house is built by Hands but a Home is built by hearts.

The irony of fact is we forget the Driving Force who keep house intact viz Importance of Woman.





Our first Prime Minister Late Jawahar Lal Nehru rightly said ' You can tell the condition of a Nation by looking at the Status of its Women'

Before knowing about International Women's Right's Day lets be honest and tell truthfully 'Do we Criticize or Compliment our women's Counterpart and are we really happy with our answer or cheating ourselves, for a person is most honest with Himself.





Today the Media is increasingly sensitive in Women's rights. But be it radio or , print or Electronic media there are several helpline based programs.





In the print media almost every second News paper as well as Journals and Women's Magazines run regular columns highlighting Women's Rights, often referred as Better Halves of Mankind they are denied equality of Status in our very own Societies for the obvious reason that they are Women and not Men..





Judged by every index of Gender comparison of Women's enjoyment of Human Rights is much Inferior to that of Men.This is true even in case of all Advanced countries for instance U. S. A , Canada, U.K , Australia, Switzerland.Recently there was a news item in , U.K that Muslim Women's are seeking their Rights telling their Plights that they also want to pray in Mosque.





It also lays emphasis tha two men should not be discriminate when Hiring, Firing , Or being Promoted on Gender Basis.Public memory is short only two years back a woman committed Suicide in Udhampur Military Base for ill treatment only parents know how they must be coping?





Women termed as anchor of family find herself a harried lot . Every women has aright to take legal Action against any person who assaults or tries to outrage her Modesty in terms of section 354 0f Indian Penal Code.

Being harassed even teased or passed rude remarks in Public Places Like Buses , Auto, Trains give her right to complaint under 354 OF I P C





Every Women has a right to lodge a complaint in Police station if she is forced to have any relation to which she herself is not willing under 376 0f I.P.C





He complaint against her husband if she is tortured mentally. physically, for not agreeing to demand of money or other valuables under 498-AOF I P C ACT





If any person demands or request for Sexual favors , passes sexually colored remarks or verbally or Non- Verbally conducts himself in in a sexual manner to the woman at her work placethen she has right to complaint against this Harassment to her employer and this complaint will be lodged through as per proceeding/ Guidelines of Supreme Court Judgement in writ Petition no 666-700 of 1992 IN VISHIKA and others state of Rajasthan case.





A woman if she is witness has aright to be Examined in her own House in the presence of any of her close Relatives under Section 160 OFCRr P. C , States.She can only be searched bodily by a woman Constable.She cannot be forced to visit a Police Station during late Evening Hours.A woman should not sign F. I. R ( FIRST INFORMATION REPORT) unless she is fully satisfied that it is accurate this clause is Inducted in National Commission for Women.

If the officer concerned refuses to register the F. I. R a copy of Complainant should be sent to the S.P immediately (n.p.cfor women.





Every woman has the right to take legal action by approaching the court if the officer- in charge does not take any action on the complaint states N.C for women.





Throughout History women have their own Role to play. Woman who Stayed at home Raising children is today recognized as a valued member of society.





A woman's dignity is as important as of anyone. Need of hour is Definitely Stringent legislation's.Women's Rights Policy should not exist on papers our society should be sincere toward's Women's Rights then only we can say we have celebrated Women's International Day in Letter and Spirit.