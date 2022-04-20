Women's Day by Microbiology, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Microbiology, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized an event to celebrate the International Women's Day, 2021. Every year 8th March is celebrated as International Women's Day to show the appreciation, love and respect towards women. This year the theme for International Women's Day is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.

Chairperson Dr. Deepak K. Rahi congratulated everyone on International Women's day and said that it is a time to reflect on progress made to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extra ordinary role in the history of their country and community. Keeping in view this year's women day theme, a panel discussion was done by chairperson and all the faculty members where they discussed about women's safety, health and empowerment so they can become best version of themselves.

Dr. Deepak K. Rahi honoured the female faculty members, Prof. Vijay Prabha, Prof Praveen Rishi, Prof Kusum Harjai, Prof Geeta Shukla, Dr. Seema Kumari and office staff members- Mrs. Rupinder and Ms. Vijay Lakshmi by giving them appreciation awards on the occasion in the all male faculty members.