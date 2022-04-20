Woman With No History Of Foreign Travel Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Noida

Noida: A 47-year-old woman with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for COVID-19 here, taking the number of coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to nine, officials said on Tuesday.

The husband and the daughter of the woman have been quarantined, while their housing society has been completely sealed -- no entry or exit allowed except in emergency cases, the administration said.

"A new positive case for coronavirus has been detected.... The society has been temporarily sealed from 2 pm of March 24 till 10 am of March 26. Entry into or exit from the society will not be allowed during the period," District Magistrate B N Singh said.

According to officials, the woman has no history of foreign travel but her husband is an auditor and one of his London-based clients had recently visited him. The woman first showed symptoms of coronavirus and was tested, while the husband and the daughter''s test results are awaited, the officials added. Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded nine positive cases so far, officials said. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 33 such cases, including a foreign national, while the national figure stood at 492 – including nine deaths -- till Tuesday morning, according to Union Health Ministry data. PTI