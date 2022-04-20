Woman Who Came Back From China's Wuhan Admitted To Isolation Ward In Etah

Etah: A woman who came back from Wuhan in China and complained of cold and cough has been admitted to an isolation ward of the district hospital in the Jalesar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, official sources said on Thursday.

Etah's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ajay Agarwal said that we are not taking any risks.

After sending a special ambulance from Etah, the patient identified as Neha Yadav has been admitted to the isolation ward in the Etah district hospital, he added, saying that her samples have been sent for testing.

He said that Neha Yadav had landed in New Delhi, along with her husband Dr Ashish Yadav through a special flight of Air India along with 76 other Indians from China.

Both Neha and Ashish had been put in 14 days of isolation in New Delhi's ITBP hospital. Later, they had been sent to their homes in Jalesar where they were being kept in separate rooms. Neha Yadav started complaining of cold and cough after five days of quarantine on Wednesday after which she was admitted to the isolation ward. UNI