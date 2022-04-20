Woman Weaver Gang-Raped In Carpet Company

Bhadohi: A female weaver was gang-raped in a carpet company situated at Fattupur in the Kotwali area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera. Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the company is amongst the big companies in the district with a large number of weavers employed there.

A family hailing from Ballia, also practices weaving in the company.

The incident occurred when the victim was alone at home. Taking advantage of the situation, the company owner Ramchandra Gupta allegedly called the victim to his room on the pretext of some work and assaulted her. Later, his aide Arun Dubey, who is the lawyer of the company, also allegedly raped the woman. The woman informed the police about the incident on Monday night and as the case was related to a big carpet exporter, the police investigated on multiple fronts.

When the CCTV cameras installed inside the company and around the room were accessed, concrete evidence related to the incident were found. Bhadohi Kotwali police have arrested carpet exporter Ramchandra Gupta and his aide Arun Dubey. UNI