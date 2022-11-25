woman was discovered deceased in Prayagraj, UP

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): According to the police, a 35-year-old woman's body was discovered in a flat in Prayagraj's Rambagh neighbourhood on Friday in an undressed and decayed state.

The body, which was discovered on Thursday evening under enigmatic circumstances, has been sent for an autopsy, and additional inquiries into the matter are being made, according to police.

Other building neighbours called the police after smelling the decaying cadaver emanating from the apartment.

Police then arrived at the scene with a forensic team and busted in the door. Sangeeta was the victim, and her body was discovered on the ground.

A preliminary analysis indicates that the woman was slain about ten days ago.

A private physician is the owner of the apartment in question. He disclosed to the authorities that the woman worked as a caregiver at the apartment.

The doctor added that he had been introduced to the woman by one of his friends and added that he did not know Sangeeta's family or hometown.

A mobile phone and other documents were later found on the scene by the police team.

Shahganj circle officer Satyendra Kumar Tiwari stated, "The forensic team has taken samples from the apartment. Only after receiving the post-mortem report can the precise circumstances surrounding the woman's death be determined."

(Inputs from Agencies)