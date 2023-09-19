Woman, two sons arrested for attacking Delhi Police Head Constable in alleged road rage

New Delhi: A woman and her two sons have been arrested for attacking a Delhi Police Head Constable with bricks and iron rod in an alleged road rage incident, a police official said on Monday.

The incident had occurred on September 15 in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area over a minor accident of two vehicles, said a senior police official.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, Head Constable M.G. Rajesh, a resident of Tilak Nagar and presently posted at ACP Ashok Vihar's office, was heading home in his car after finishing his duty.

"I was driving towards my residence in Tilak Nagar when at around 11 p.m, near a temple, a vehicle (Maruti Swift) suddenly overtook my vehicle at high speed from the side. The driver of that vehicle abruptly swerved his car, causing the rear end of his vehicle to collide with the front end of my car," he said in his complaint.

"I stopped my car on the side, and he also halted his vehicle. I tried to explain to him to drive his car more carefully. After saying this, I started to get back into my car to continue my journey home. The same vehicle again approached my car again at high speed. The driver overtook my car and positioned his vehicle in the middle of the road, blocking my way. Two men from his car got out and started yelling at me to get out of my car, threatening to teach me a lesson," he added.

Subsequently, one of the men, who had long hair, forcibly pulled Rajesh out of his car.

"They proceeded to physically assault me with kicks and punches. In the meantime, the woman threw a brick at me,” Rajesh alleged in his complaint. "In an attempt to defend myself, I tried to push them away, but the man with long hair grabbed me, and the other person brought an iron rod from their car. He struck me on the head with the rod, causing me to lose consciousness, and I fell on the road."

The official said that they have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act at the Khyala police station and the three accused have been arrested.

—IANS