Woman, two grand-kids run over by train in UP

Prayagraj: A 70-year-old woman, along with her four-year-old grandson and six-year-old granddaughter was run over by train while she was crossing the tracks.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the family was returning home from Ghoorpur market in trans-Yamuna area.





SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said, "Raisul Nisha, a resident of Ghosiyan locality, had gone Ghoorpur market along with her grandson Ahmad Raza and granddaughter Alisha. On way back home, the three were crossing the railway tracks and were run over by a train.

The woman's husband, Mohmad Hasan, along with other relatives rushed to the site after getting the news of the accident and identified the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem.

—IANS