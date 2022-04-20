Woman travelling from US tests positive for COVID-19 in Cambodia

Phnom Penh: A Cambodian-American woman tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival to Cambodia from the United States, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement on Saturday.

The 36-year-old woman landed in the capital Phnom Penh on Friday from the US via a connecting flight in China's Taiwan region, the statement said.

"The result of her samples' test showed that the woman was positive for the COVID-19, and she is currently undergoing treatment at the National Center for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control," MoH secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement.

The remaining nine passengers on the same flight have been placed under a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a designated quarantine facility in the capital, she added.

The Southeast Asian country has so far recorded a total of 379 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 362 recoveries, said Vandine. (ANI)