Woman Techie Found Murdered At Railway Station In Chennai

Chennai: A 24-year-old woman employee of an IT firm was today found murdered at a city railway station. S Swathi, employed with software giant Infosys, was found dead with cut injuries on her face and neck around 6.30 AM on a platform in Nungambakkam railway station, police said. The incident is believed to have taken place when Swathi, a resident of Choolaimedu near the station, was waiting to board a suburban train to reach her office as per her routine, they said. It caused a flutter in the neighbourhood and the station, which usually gets busy around 7 AM. The body had been retrieved and sent for postmortem, police said, adding various angles were being probed to find out the assailant and also ascertain the motive behind the killing. Infosys described the incident as "unfortunate" and said it was cooperating with investigating officials. "We are saddened by the unfortunate incident that has led to the demise of our employee in Chennai. We are working with the local authorities as they investigate the matter and will continue to provide our co-operation and support," it said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family of the deceased. Infosys will provide all the necessary support to the family in their hour of grief," it further said. The victim was employed with Infosys' branch at Mahindra World City at Singaperumalkoil on the city outskirts.