Woman Teacher Shot Dead By Colleague At UP School

Sitapur: A 35-year-old woman teacher in a government primary school was shot dead by one of her male colleagues in the school premises.

The woman died while being taken to the hospital. According to Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) R.P. Singh, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon and Aradhana Roy, an assistant teacher, was shot twice by her male colleague, Amit Kaushal.

The accused has been arrested.

The incident took place when the two were involved in an argument over an entry related to casual leaves in the school register.

The argument enraged Kaushal and he shot dead Aradhana.

According to police, Aradhana allegedly had an affair with Kaushal, but their relations had soured recently. She had also lodged a complaint against Kaushal to the school authorities, after which an inquiry was conducted and Kaushal was issued a warning. The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem. —IANS