Woman Sub-Inspector Suspended For Extortion

Rishikesh: A woman sub-inspector was suspended today for allegedly extorting Rs five lakh from a resident of Muni-ki-Reti area here after threatening to frame him in a false case.

The order to suspend Sub-Inspector Deepa Rani with immediate effect was issued by ADG (Intelligence) Vinay Kumar.

A complaint had been lodged against Deepa Rani and two others on July 27 at Muni-ki-Reti police station by Rishikesh resident Sanjeev Pandey, who runs Vedansha Institute of Vedic Sciences and Alternative Medicine at Tapovan.

Pandey alleged that the sub-inspector had visited his institute along with two other persons on July 12 and threatened to frame him in Narcotics Act if he did not pay her Rs 10 lakh. Accusing the SI of having already extorted 50 per cent of the amount from him, Pandey, in his complaint, said he had been asked to pay the remaining amount soon.

Pandey also furnished the police with the transcripts of the telephone calls he had received from the lady officer asking him to clear the remaining amount or face the consequences. PTI