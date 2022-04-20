Woman Stalking Case: Police Retrieve CCTV Footage

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police has retrieved footage of five CCTV cameras on the route on which a 29-year- old woman was allegedly chased by two men including son of a Haryana BJP leader last week.

The woman, daughter of a bureaucrat, had called up the police on Friday night complaining that two youth were chasing her along a stretch of over five km here.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas (23) and Ashish Kumar (27) were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the woman. However, both were released later on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

"Chandigarh Police has retrieved footage of 5 CCTV cameras on the route capturing the chase of the victim's vehicle by the alleged vehicle," a Chandigarh Police official said here today.