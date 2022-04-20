Woman Shot Dead On Speculations Of Witchcraft In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: A woman was shot dead here in Teetaro area on speculations of witchcraft, police said here on Monday.

Superintendent of police (rural) Vidyasagar Mishra here said Ashif, resident of Teetaro area shot dead Shahin Khan (44) wife of Nazim Khan late on Sunday night. Ashid's brother Sufiyan had died few days back, his relatives alleged that Shahin did some witchcraft on Sufiyan to kill him.

Mr Mishra said that Asif shot dead Shahin near Kuraishi turn last night when she was returning home with her daughter Nazma. SHahin died on the spot while her daughter saved herself by hiding in gully, he added.

Case was registered against three persons including Asif and his father, SP said adding that manhunt was launched to nab the accused. UNI