Woman Shot Dead In UP For Telling Cops About Arrivals In Village

Mainpuri (UP): A young woman was shot dead on Wednesday for informing the police of people who had reached her village in Uttar Pradesh''s Mainpuri after the lockdown.

The incident took place in Allipur village where Vinay Yadav had prepared a list of persons, mostly migrant workers, who had come to the village from other cities.

Vinay Yadav and his sister-in-law Sandhya informed the local administration about the people coming to the village after which health officials conducted medical examination of all the migrant workers.

One of those who had come to the village, recently, is an army jawan Shailendra whose name also figured in the list given to the officials.

He had an argument with Vinay Yadav and the matter took a serious turn when Shailendra opened fire, killing Sandhya Yadav on the spot.

Shailendra has been arrested and the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem.

The state government has asked everyone to inform it about people coming to the villages during the Corona scare. --IANS



