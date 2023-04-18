Woman Shot Dead In Broad Daylight, Accused Arrested

Jalaun: A woman was shot dead in broad daylight in UP's Jalaun on Monday morning for allegedly refusing to marry the accused, who has been arrested, police said.

The accused has been identified as Raju Ahirwar.

During the investigation, the accused tried to snatch the pistol from the police. As a result, the police opened fire, and the accused suffered injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Jalaun Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja told ANI that the accused Ahirwar attacked the girl because she had refused to marry him.

"The incident happened at around 11:30 am in the morning, where the victim girl was killed. Two miscreants were involved in this. The investigation found that the accused Raju Ahirwar and the victim knew each other for a very long time. Maybe, they were also talking about marriage. But, because of some issue, the girl refused to marry him. Getting angry over this, the accused along with his cousin brother carried out this incident," he said.

The SP further said that the accused also tried to flee from the spot by snatching the Station House Officer's (SHO) pistol.

"Raju Ahirwar was arrested, and he confessed his crime. However, when he was brought for some interrogation, he tried to flee by snatching the SHO's pistol. In counter-firing, the accused suffered injuries, after which he was admitted to the hospital. The investigation is going on, and we are collecting all forms of evidence. We will try to file the chargesheet within a week and get the accused as stringent punishment as possible," he added.

—ANI