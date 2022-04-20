Woman Sets Herself, Two Children Ablaze In UP's Barabanki

Barabanki: A women set herself and her two minor daughters on fire following a family feud in Jahirabad area, police said here on Sunday. The mother, who was identified as Anju Lata, 35, and her one daughter, Richa (9), were succumbed to their burn injuries. While Anju Lata, 13, was rushed to the hospital from where she was shifted to Lucknow trauma center due to deteriorating conditions but later she also succumbed to her injuries during the treatment. Police sources here said that Anju had a spat with her husband Pradeep Yadav last night following which she immolated herself with her two daughters. Neighbours reached at the spot after hearing screams but till then Richa and Anju were dead while severely burnt Ankita was rushed to the hospital. The police had registered the case in this matter and investigations were underway. UNI