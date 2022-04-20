Woman sets herself afire in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, husband sends video of act to her family

Jaipur: A married woman died after allegedly setting herself on fire in Rajasthan''s Jhunjhunu district, and the act was recorded on video by her husband, who sent the clip to his in-laws, police said on Thursday.

Six people -- the husband, his parents, his brother and his uncle and aunt -- have been detained, and a case under sections 498A (dowry) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC registered against them, SHO, Gudhagorji police station, Dehri Singh said.

He said the incident took place on November 20, and the severely injured woman was referred to a hospital in Jaipur where she died on November 22.

After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to her family members for last rites, the SHO said.

The case is being further investigated, the police said. PTI