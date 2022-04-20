Woman saves three lives by donating organs after death

New Delhi:�A 45-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead after suffering from brain haemorrhage, saved the lives of three people by donating her organs, hospital authorities said on Monday. According to the AIIMS authorities, Babita was declared brain dead hours after being admitted to the Gurgaon-based Paras Hospital following headache and fatigue which led to brain haemorrhage. Following her death on February 12, doctors spoke to her family members and took consent for retrieving her organs, which could be transplanted to someone needy. "Immediately, the authorities of Paras Hospital contacted the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) at AIIMS and the message was circulated to other hospitals to find out if there was anyone who immediately needed the organs," said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director M.C Misra. Accordingly, a team of doctors from various departments was constituted and the liver and both the kidneys of the patient were retrieved from her body. The liver was transplanted into a 53-year-old male patient at the Army Hospital Research and Referral, while the kidneys were transplanted into a 54-year-old and a 51-year-old patient, undergoing treatment at AIIMS. "Over 300 medicos and para-medicos were involved in the whole process. There were several challenges involved in getting the task done such as continuous counselling and follow-up of the patient's family members," said Misra.