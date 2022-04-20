Woman Raped By Youth In UP's Gonda, Accused Arrested

Gonda: A married woman was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Uttar Pradesh''s Gonda district while on her way to her in-laws house, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening in a village under Khondare police station area, they said, adding that the accused youth was arrested.

The woman was returning from her parents place along with her children. Gonda Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, "A case has been registered against the accused on a complaint lodged by the father-in-law of the woman. The accused has been arrested." He added that the woman has been sent for a medical examination. —PTI