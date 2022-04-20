Woman raped by relative in UP village

Ballia (UP): A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Thursday.



In her complaint to the police on Wednesday, the woman alleged that the 21-year-old brother of her husband raped her two days ago when she was alone at the house, Station House Officer (SHO), Revati, Pravin Singh said.

The woman stated that the accused also threatened to kill her with a sharp-edged weapon, the SHO said, adding a case was lodged based on her complaint.

The woman has been sent to district hospital for medical examination and the matter is being probed, Singh said.

