Woman Raped By 2 Men In Her House In UP's Kanpur

Kanpur: Two unidentified men allegedly barged into a woman''s house and raped her in Uttar Pradesh''s Kanpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night in Bidhnu area here, said SHO Pushpraj Singh.

The 45-year-old woman, who is married, told police that she was sleeping in her room when the two masked men barged into her house and raped her.

The men fled when the woman's son woke up hearing the noise, the station house officer said.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to establish the identities of the culprits, the SHO said, adding that some people have been detained in this connection. —PTI