Woman Poses As Man, Marries Two Women For Dowry In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police have arrested a woman for allegedly impersonating a man and marrying two women.

The police said that the matter came to light after the accused went through a medical checkup.

"We have arrested a woman who was impersonating a man and married two women. After medical checkup, it was clear that the person was a woman. She became friends with a woman through Facebook and married her in 2014. She later married to another woman."

One of the victims said that the accused used to behave like a man and had also threatened to kill her after marrying another woman.

"We got married in 2014. She used to behave like a man, used to drink, smoke and also abuse. She used to threaten to kill me after she married another woman. It got confirmed after medical examination that she was a woman and not a man," said the victim. Another woman said that she came to know about the truth after two years of their marriage.

"We have been married for two years and I found the truth about her later. I did not register a complaint. I don't want to live with her now," said another victim.