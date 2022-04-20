    Menu
    States & UTs

    Woman Molested, Beaten Up For Protesting Against Eve-Teasing

    April20/ 2022


    Shamli (UP): A woman was allegedly molested and beaten up when she protested against the eve-teasing by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Sunday.

    The incident occurred at Machrauli village in Jhinjhana area on Saturday. Ten people attacked the woman and her family members with sharp weapons when she opposed their eve-teasing, the police said.
    A case has been registered against the accused who are on the run, the police said, adding that there of family members were also injured.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in