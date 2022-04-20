Woman Maoist Adme Madkami Gives Up Arms

She Had Surrendered Before Malkangiri SP Rishikesh

Rishikesh / Malkangiri (Odisha): A woman Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, gave up arms here, expressing her desire to return to social mainstream, police sources said.

Adme Madkami (22), who had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) around five years ago, surrendered before Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh D Khilari, they said.

Once an active member of the outfit's Darva Divison, Madkami was wanted by the police in at least six cases in the district, including three involving civilian murder.

According to the SP, Madkami claimed to have realized the futility of violence, and wanted to quit the banned organisation. She was also disappointed with the treatment meted out to the women cadres by the Maoist leaders.

The 22-year-old woman, a resident of Malkangiri's Mathili area, also said that the Maoist leaders did nothing for the development and well-being of the downtrodden sections, Khilari told reporters. Madkami will be provided monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Odisha government, the SP added. PTI



