Woman Lodges FIR Under New Anti-Conversion Law

Hardoi: A 21-year-old woman has lodged an FIR for rape and forced religious conversion at the Shahabad police station in Hardoi.

This is the fifth FIR registered under the new law under which as many as 28 persons have been booked till now in Sitapur, Mau, Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar.

The complainant has alleged that she was in a relationship with one Mohammed Azad of Shahabad for two years. During this period, she claimed that Azad raped her repeatedly on the pretext of marriage. She said that on November 30, when she asked him to marry her, Azad asked her to convert to Islam. She further said that Azad also threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to police. The survivor also claimed that she suspected Azad would take her to Delhi and sell her. —IANS