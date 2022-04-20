Woman kills husband''s second wife in UP

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman sprayed her husband''s second wife with bullets outside her house in the Civil Lines area here on Monday night.

The accused woman Shabana has been arrested.

According to the police reports, Shabana is the first wife of Mohd Zakir, a transporter. Zakir had married Alia a few years ago and she was seven months'' pregnant at the time of the murder.

Sources close to the family said that the two women often had heated arguments on the phone and Zakir was aware of the tension between his wives.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said that the husband has been missing since the incident.

He said that Shabana had been arrested from the site of the crime and the 9mm pistol used in the crime has also been seized.

Alia''s niece Muskaan has said that they were returning after buying medicines when Shabana suddenly came from behind and pushed Alia who fell down. She fired four rounds at Alia, leaving her fatally wounded.

Shabana, according to reports, made no efforts to escape and stood near Alia''s body with her gun even as a large crowd gathered at the spot.

--IANS