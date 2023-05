Shimla: A 36-year-old woman died after being hit by a boulder during road construction work in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said.

Nara Devi, a resident of Tinder village, died at Gahar near Tinder in Banjar tehsil on Monday, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life), 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, he added.

—PTI