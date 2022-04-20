Woman Killed In House Collapse In Uttarakhand

Tehri: An elderly woman was killed in her sleep in the early hours on Thursday when her house caved in on her and her daughter sleeping nearby, officials said.

Nakti Devi (80) and her 48-year-old daughter Pitambari Devi were asleep in their house in Ghatol village when the ceiling collapsed on them at around 3 am, Devprayag SDM Sandeep Tiwari said. Nakti Devi was killed on the spot while her daughter got away with minor injuries, he said. The woman''s body has been pulled out from the rubble, Tiwari said.

Though made of stone, the house was old and dilapidated, he added. PTI