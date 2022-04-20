Woman Killed By Son

Etawah: A man killed his mother and later buried her in his farm in the Usrahar area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra here said that Vidyavati (70), a resident of Nagla Gange village was missing since November 28.

Her son Harnarayan Prajapati had filed a missing person report on December 6 in this matter. Police had then started investigation.

During the probe, it was found that Harnarayan's father had died several years ago.

After his father's death, out of a 22 'bigha' land, half had been registered in the name of Vidyavati, while the other half was in the name of Harnarayan.

Vidyawati often used to visit her daughter upon which Harnarayan started suspecting that her mother may register the land in someone else's name.

Owing to this, Harnarayan was pressuring his mother to get the land registered in his name since many days and an altercation also took place between them. Fed up of the pressure, Vidyawati had gone to her daughter's home.

The SP said that Harnarayan brought her mother home from his sister's house on November 27 and strangled her to death the following day. He then burried her in his field.

Cracking the case, police arrested the accused son and based on the clues provided by him, the body was recovered from a pit. UNI