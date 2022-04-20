Woman Jumps To Death From 17th-Floor Flat In Greater Noida

Noida: A 45-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off her 17th-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh''s Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am in Bisrakh area, they said.

"The woman had lost her husband over a year ago and she was working in the Irrigation Department in Meerut district. She was staying here with her son and daughter-in-law in their 17th-floor flat," a police official said. No suicide note was found from the spot. What prompted her to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official told PTI. The woman''s son and daughter-in-law were at home when she jumped off the balcony, the official said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem. Earlier, a 62-year-old woman had died after she allegedly jumped off her 19th-floor apartment in Noida in July. A 28-year-old woman had jumped off her 16th-floor flat in Greater Noida in June. According to officials, mental health issues are a major reason for people resorting to suicide. PTI