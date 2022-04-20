Woman IPS Officer Shouted At By BJP Lawmaker Responds With Poem On FB

Lucknow: A day after a video of IPS officer Charu Nigam breaking down in public after being shouted at by a BJP legislator became viral and created a furore, the officer took to her Facebook page to thank everyone for their support.

In a message posted on her social networking site profile, she started with a poem: "Mere aansuon ko meri kamzori na samajhna, kathorta se nahin, komalta se ash aa gaye, mahila adhikaari hoon, tumhara guroor na dekh payengey, sacchayi mein zor hai itna, apna rang dikhlayega" (my tears should not be seen as a sign of weakness, it was due to the tender nature that my eyes welled up, I am a lady officer, and will not be able to withstand your arrogance, truth has strength enough to show its colour).

Later she wrote that she wishes to thank everyone "who has turned up in my support" and added that her training had not taught her to be weak. "I just did not expect that my SP city Ganesh Saha sir would outrightly reject the irrational argument and talk about my injury. Before sir came, I was the seniormost officer in police there, but when Sir came and stood by the force, I got emotional," she went on to post on her profile. "Media has taken this stand because everyone of them saw both the incidents and this shows the positivity of media in Gorakhpur. I am thankful to them to have shown the truth with least manipulation" she wrote, while adding that "I believe that good gets good and that's why I have got the support of the media... Please stay calm! I am fine and slightly hurt. Nothing to be agitated or worried about " On Sunday, veteran BJP lawmaker Radha Mohan Das Agarwal was seen, in a mobile grab shot by a bystander in the crowd at Gorakhpur, shouting at the lady IPS and asking her to shut up and not talk to him. As she tried to explain to the legislator some issue regarding a sit-in against a liquor shop, the legislator snapped at her that he was not talking to her and was talking to the SDM and that she should not test his control. The public humiliation led to the woman in uniform breaking down and she was seen in TV footage wiping her tears.