Woman IPS Officer At IAS Academy Reports Online Harassment, Probe On

Dehradun: The Cyber Cell of the Uttarakhand Police has launched a probe on the complaint of a woman IPS officer at the country''s premier IAS training academy in Mussoorie after being targeted on social media.

According to sources, the case was registered at the Cyber crime police station in Dehradun on Thursday evening after the IPS officer made a written complaint that someone was making obscene remarks and using abusive language on the social media platforms against her.

The source said that the case was registered under the sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. The source said that the IPS officer was receiving such obscene messages on social media since Thursday and the same day, a case was registered and a probe has been launched. --IANS