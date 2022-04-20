Woman in US gives birth to quintuplets in four minutes

New Delhi: A woman has given birth to five baby girls in four minutes at the Houston hospital in US. Danielle Busby delivered girl quintuplets at the Woman's Hospital of Texas, Houston last week by C-section procedure. Busby, her husband Adam and their eldest daughter, Blayke, welcomed the five baby girls now named -Olivia Marie, Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate and Riley Paige. Dr. Alexander Reiter delivered the babies with the help from more than a dozen medical personnel. Seven board-certified neonatologists were among the five medical teams assembled to provide care after the babies� arrival. The hospital says the mother had an intrauterine insemination for both her pregnancies. Last year, the hospital delivered 318 sets of twins and 16 sets of triplets. �It�s the first set of all-female quintuplets to be born in the country� reports CNN.