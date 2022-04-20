Woman in sleaze CD case should approach HC or PM for security: Kumaraswamy

Bidar/Bengaluru: After the release of a second video clip by the woman who had claimed to be the victim of sexual harassment at the hands of former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarakiholi, Janata Dal (S) strongman H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday suggested her to seek protection from the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court or from Prime Minister Narendra Modi if she 'wanted any justice'.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bidar, Kumaraswamy said that the woman who is releasing video clips may not get any justice until she comes out of hiding.

"There are methods to safeguard one's family under such circumstances. There are legal provisions through which one can seek relief. I am not saying that she should not seek protection from Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah or any other Congress leader, as she has sought in her second clip," Kumaraswamy said.

He said that if she really wanted justice to prevail, she must seek justice in court or even better, she should seek security from none other than the Prime Minister.

"Releasing clips from secret hideouts does not do good to her nor to the issue which she is fighting for," Kumaraswamy said, adding that he did not want to speak beyond this point on the sleaze CD issue, as he would like to focus on people's issues.

Meanwhile, former Speaker and Congress leader K.R. Ramesh Kumar said that he had heard the clip released by the woman through the media and he is ready to give protection to her.

"I am doing this under human consideration as a father of a daughter. I feel I should help her (the woman), as she is in distress," he said.

–IANS