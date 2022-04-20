Woman held for marrying, cheating 7 men

BENGALURU: The police have detained a 38-year-old woman for marrying seven men and deserting all of them after extorting money from them. The suspect has been identified as Yasmin Banu (36), a resident of Saraipalya. According to the police, Banu is said to have married seven men � Zaid Seth, Siraj, Asif, Shoaib, Afzal and Imran. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of Banu�s seventh husband. She often wooed rich men and married them, only to extort money and desert them.Banu even threatened to lodge complaints against them if they refused to pay her, said the police. Banu�s acts came to light after Imran, believed to be her first husband, approached the KG?Halli police to lodge a complaint. Imran claimed that he married Banu about eight years ago after a brief courtship. He had two children from her. �She extorted Rs 2.5 lakh from me before deserting me. She is extremely fond of money. I was not in touch with her after she left me. However, she contacted me recently on my mobile phone,� Imran told the police. He claimed two of Banu�s associates assaulted him recently after he refused to pay her up. Afzal, a realtor, also approached the police. He reiterated the claims made by Imran. He told the police that Banu had met him seeking a job. �I offered her the receptionist�s job at my office. I had problems in my domestic life. I had an affair with Banu and married her. However, she extorted money from me and deserted me,� he told the police. Afzal named the six men whom Banu had married. However, he failed to recall the name of the seventh husband, said the police. During interrogation, Banu denied the allegations. She claimed that she had married Imran and no one else. �The police will probe Banu�s extortion acts only.?The police will investigate the seven marriages of Banu only if all seven lodge complaints about the marriage,� said a senior police officer. �DHNS