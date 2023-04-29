Woman held at Chennai airport with 22 snakes

New Delhi: A woman had been arrested by Customs at the Chennai airport after they discovered she was carrying 22 snakes of different species.

The lady boarded Flight AK13 from Kuala Lumpur and landed in Chennai on April 28. On the basis of suspicion, she was stopped by the customs officers.

"On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species were found along with a chameleon. The reptiles were seized under the Customs Act, read with the Wildlife Protection Act," an official said.

On Saturday, the woman was brought before a local court, which placed her in judicial custody for a period of 14 days.—Inputs from Agencies