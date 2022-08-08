Woman, granddaughter killed at residence in UP's Meerut

Meerut: A 60-year-old woman and her granddaughter were found dead at their home in Shastri Nagar locality in Nauchandi area here on Monday, police said.





They suspect Kaushal Sirohi and Tamanna (10) to have been murdered over a family dispute.





Their bodies were discovered by their domestic help in the morning, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rohit Singh said.





Sharp edged weapons were used in the killings, he added.





Sirohi's husband Ratan Singh was a retired head constable, who died of cancer last month, police said.—PTI