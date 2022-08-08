    Menu
    Woman, granddaughter killed at residence in UP's Meerut

    The Hawk
    August8/ 2022

    Meerut: A 60-year-old woman and her granddaughter were found dead at their home in Shastri Nagar locality in Nauchandi area here on Monday, police said.


    They suspect Kaushal Sirohi and Tamanna (10) to have been murdered over a family dispute.


    Their bodies were discovered by their domestic help in the morning, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rohit Singh said.


    Sharp edged weapons were used in the killings, he added.


    Sirohi's husband Ratan Singh was a retired head constable, who died of cancer last month, police said.—PTI

